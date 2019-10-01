Petition Aims To Turn The Top Of The Salesforce Tower Into The Eye Of Sauron For Halloween Again

In 2018 thousands signed a petition to get the Salesforce Tower to change up its usual nightly display of projections atop the tower to the Eye of Sauron from Lord of the Rings for Halloween night. It worked.

Now in 2019 another petition has been started and the goal is to make this a yearly tradition.

A separate petition was started to turn the top of the tower into a game of Pac-Man on Halloween night, but hasn't garnered the same amount of passion from the public up to this point.

We'll keep an eye on the top of the Tower on the night of October 31st to see what sort of spooky projection will light up San Francisco.

