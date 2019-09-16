Petition Aims To Turn The Top Of Salesforce Tower Into Pac-Man On Halloween

Last Halloween a petition with thousands of signatures succeeded in getting the top of the Salesforce Tower to turn into the Eye of Sauron from 'Lord Of The Rings' for Halloween. This year a petition has been started to get it turned into a game of Pac-Man on Halloween night.

Scratch that, Salesforce Tower becomes Eye of Sauron for Halloween! -- pic.twitter.com/sxdh37grD8 — Brock Keeling (@BrockKeeling) November 1, 2018

The petition began recently and is yet to garner the 100 signatures it seeks.You can sign it here.

There are several detractors the Facebook event for it who say the Eye of Sauron transformation should become a Halloween tradition & a Pac-Man video would be approrpiate during a gaming conference moreso than Halloween.

After last year this likely won't be the last petition we see to get the tower to change up its usual routine for the night of October 31st.