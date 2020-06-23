Petition Aims To Rename Columbus, Ohio To Flavortown To Honor Guy Fieri
The official Flavortown, USA?
June 23, 2020
In the wake of Christopher Columbus statues coming down across the country including San Francisco and Sacramento, a petition is now aiming to get Columbus, Ohio renamed Flavortown to honor Bay Area chef Guy Fieri - instead of Christopher Columbus.
This is the correct way to honor Italian culture. https://t.co/XSyq2LLYOY— Héctor E. Alcalá (@Hector_E_Alcala) June 23, 2020
More than 53,000 have signed the change.org petition so far and organizers say that it's a fitting name change because Columbus is a culinary crossroads of America and Fieri's birthplace.
The next time we chat with Columbus, Ohio's own twenty one pilots we'll ask how they feel about the potential name change.