Petition Aims To Rename Columbus, Ohio To Flavortown To Honor Guy Fieri

In the wake of Christopher Columbus statues coming down across the country including San Francisco and Sacramento, a petition is now aiming to get Columbus, Ohio renamed Flavortown to honor Bay Area chef Guy Fieri - instead of Christopher Columbus.

This is the correct way to honor Italian culture. https://t.co/XSyq2LLYOY — Héctor E. Alcalá (@Hector_E_Alcala) June 23, 2020

More than 53,000 have signed the change.org petition so far and organizers say that it's a fitting name change because Columbus is a culinary crossroads of America and Fieri's birthplace.

The next time we chat with Columbus, Ohio's own twenty one pilots we'll ask how they feel about the potential name change.