Petition aims to get top of Salesforce Tower to once again turn into Eye of Sauron for Halloween

Each of the last. two years the top of the Salesforce Tower in San Francisco has illuminated as the Eye of Sauron on Halloween night and a peititon is aiming to get it to happen once again appropriately for 2020.

The petition does have this note for the 2020 version: "Due to the inability to obtain the rights to the eye from the movie, and out of respect for those effected by the fires, they weren't able to create an image with fire like the first year. This year I'd like to present my idea for the image this year to be a close up shot of an eye wearing a red cat eye contact lens."

This year Halloween falls on a Saturday and there will be a rare blue moon that night, as well, so there might be a few spooky things to look up around the Bay Area that evening.