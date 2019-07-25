Petition Aims To Move Halloween To The Last Saturday In October Each Year

In 2018 a petition to get Halloween moved to the last Saturday of October each year made its way around the internet & many were for it with Halloween falling on a Wednesday last year. This year the spooky holiday is on a Thursday and once again there are tens of thousands who'd like to adjust the celebration to the last Saturday of the month - which would be October 26th this year. A change.org petition is getting closer everyday to hitting its 75,000 signature goal.

Nearly 60,000 sign petition to move Halloween to last Saturday in Octoberhttps://t.co/ZrYZr5KKVC pic.twitter.com/uEfoxglURh — THV11 (@THV11) July 25, 2019

Claiming that it will make Halloween safer, last longer, and stress-free the petition reminds people that there are 3,800 Halloween-related injuries a year. It also highlights other dangerous statistics associated with the holiday like not enough kids being equipped with flashlights, parents not discussing Halloween safety with their children, parents not accompanying their kids when trick-or-treating, and more.

Halloween has been on October 31st since the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain wgere people would light bonfires and wear costumes to scare ghosts away.

If you want to sign the petition you can do so here.