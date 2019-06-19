Petition Aims To Get Keanu Reeves Named Time's Person Of The Year For 2019

Despite her superfandom, it does not appear that our own DK has started this petition to have Keanu Reeves named as Time's Person Of The Year for 2019. As of this writing a Change.org petition that aims to get to 50,000 signatured for the cause has eclipsed 35,000 and could easily eclipse that goal soon.

It's official: we're living in the #Keanussance. A petition to name #KeanuReeves @TIME's Person of the Year is about to hit 10,000 signatures. https://t.co/86aGMrkB4q — Change.org (@Change) June 18, 2019

Why Keanu? The petition calls him the "most wholesome person alive" and notes the internet's obsession with the actor. The recent success of 'John Wick: Chapter 3,' the Netflix original film 'Always Be My Maybe' & the upcoming 'Toy Story 4' have all brought Keanu to the forefront of the public's consciousness lately. As well as his viral interview on the meaning of life and beginning production on 'Bill & Ted 3' all kept his resume glowing.

Oh, he also recently assisted fellow passengers with logistics after an emergency landing in Bakersfield and delightfully crashed a wedding in Santa Cruz. So, while the Person of the Year honor rarely goes to a celebrity, feel free to sign the petition & do what you can.