Petition Aims To Get Disney To Cast Danny DeVito As The Next Wolverine

Over 15,000 people have signed a petition that aims to get Disney to cast Danny DeVito as the next Wolverine. Hugh Jackman completed his time in the role back in 2017 and Disney has been reportedly looking for the next actor to play the legendary X-Men character.

Petition launched to make Danny DeVito the next Wolverine https://t.co/ovgJaDvQFx pic.twitter.com/LwvwL7aCLL — NME (@NME) May 22, 2019

The petition states "that if Wolverine is to make an appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that the only man able to pull it off is Danny Devito.”

The 4'10'' Danny DeVito would of course be a massive departure from Jackman & does not quite have the look that we've become accustomed to from the clawed mutant.

We'll wait & see who Disney casts, but we're not at all opposed to it being DeVito.

