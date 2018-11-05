Petaluma's Phoenix Theater Starts Fundraising Campaign To Stay Open

Petaluma's Phoenix Theater has been a community space & concert venue for over 100 hundred years since its opening as the Hill Opera House back in 1904. It's a place where bands like Sublime, Metallica, Smashing Pumpkins, AFI, Green Day and so many more have performed over the years. Now, due to some new city guidelines, The Phoenix once again needs the public's help to remain open.

20 years ago, the Phoenix almost closed permanently due to the high cost of seismic retrofitting work required by the state. Today, we face a similar set of circumstances: the need for fire sprinklers and a new roof. Every bit of help counts. Info: https://t.co/NMCrN2gC4V pic.twitter.com/14Z115tNb4 — The Phoenix Theater (@phoenixtheater) November 1, 2018

It is required that the venue have fire sprinklers installed by April 2019, or they will face fines, or be forced to close. They are looking to raise $250k to cover the installation of the sprinklers and construction of a new roof.

While they've raised $140k so far thanks to generous contributions from the Lagunitas Beer Circus, Petaluma Market, and a single community member, they need the additional $250k to help get the projects done.

So far, they've raised $18k+ towards their goal.

To help out you can head to their GoFundMe.