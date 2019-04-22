Pet Adoption Fees Reduced At Bay Area Shelters For Empty The Shelters Day On May 4th

On Saturday May 4th the Bissell Pet Foundation is having their annual Empty The Shelters campaign across 20 states where adoption fees at select shelters are reduced to $25 and they cover the rest. The fee reduction usually applies to adoptable cats and dogs only.

Hours and need to pre-register for the event vary by shelter, but here are the Bay Area ones taking part in Saturday May 4th's event:

Antioch Antioch Animal Services

Berkeley Berkeley Animal Care Center Berkeley Humane Society

Dublin East Bay SPCA East County Animal Shelter

Fairfield Solano County Animal Shelter

Fremont Fremont Animal Services (Pre-approval strongly encouraged)

Hayward Hayward Animal Services (Pre-approval strongly encouraged)

Martinez Contra Costa Humane Society

Oakland Oakland Animal Services

Pinole Contra Costa Humane Society

Pleasanton Valley Humane Society

Walnut Creek Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation



For more information on the Bay Area shelters participating and how to get pre-approved, their hours that day, and more head here.