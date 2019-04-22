Pet Adoption Fees Reduced At Bay Area Shelters For Empty The Shelters Day On May 4th
April 22, 2019
On Saturday May 4th the Bissell Pet Foundation is having their annual Empty The Shelters campaign across 20 states where adoption fees at select shelters are reduced to $25 and they cover the rest. The fee reduction usually applies to adoptable cats and dogs only.
Hours and need to pre-register for the event vary by shelter, but here are the Bay Area ones taking part in Saturday May 4th's event:
- Antioch
- Antioch Animal Services
- Berkeley
- Berkeley Animal Care Center
- Berkeley Humane Society
- Dublin
- East Bay SPCA
- East County Animal Shelter
- Fairfield
- Solano County Animal Shelter
- Fremont
- Fremont Animal Services (Pre-approval strongly encouraged)
- Hayward
- Hayward Animal Services (Pre-approval strongly encouraged)
- Martinez
- Contra Costa Humane Society
- Oakland
- Oakland Animal Services
- Pinole
- Contra Costa Humane Society
- Pleasanton
- Valley Humane Society
- Walnut Creek
- Tony La Russa's Animal Rescue Foundation
For more information on the Bay Area shelters participating and how to get pre-approved, their hours that day, and more head here.