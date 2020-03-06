California Still Considering Making Daylight Savings Time Permanent

March 6, 2020
You might recall back in 2018 when California voters approved Proposition 7. That proposition gave the California state legislature the ability to insitute permanent daylight savings time for the state, barring congress approval.

San Jose assemblyman Kansen Chu was behind that proposition and is still committed to making it so Californians no longer have to spring forward, or fall back, as he says "we must end this archaic practice once & for all".

Per the assmblyman's office an amended form of Chu's AB 7 bill is meant to be heard soon. 

