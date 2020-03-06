California Still Considering Making Daylight Savings Time Permanent

You might recall back in 2018 when California voters approved Proposition 7. That proposition gave the California state legislature the ability to insitute permanent daylight savings time for the state, barring congress approval.

Please California, switch to permanent Daylight Savings Time (DST) and stop this nuisance of switching twice a year once and for all! https://t.co/uM1ldb4dmk — Hasan Z Rahim (@HasanZR) January 12, 2020

San Jose assemblyman Kansen Chu was behind that proposition and is still committed to making it so Californians no longer have to spring forward, or fall back, as he says "we must end this archaic practice once & for all".

California’s Prop. 7 passed on Tuesday with 60% of the vote. The proposition could leave the state in daylight savings time all year — but for that to happen, it still requires the vote of two-thirds of the state’s legislature and the approval of Congress. https://t.co/vhMmYyOfdU — FiveThirtyEight (@FiveThirtyEight) November 8, 2018

Per the assmblyman's office an amended form of Chu's AB 7 bill is meant to be heard soon.

For more head to the Sacramento Bee.