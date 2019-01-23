People Who Get Chills When Listening To Music Are More In Touch With Their Emotions

Does listening to certain songs give you chills, or goosebumps? Over the past few years several studies have been done to see why exactly that happens. A study published in the journal Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience back in March of 2016 really delved into the science behind it.

These reaction are called frissions, or "skin orgasms," and are the aesthetic chills you can feel while listening to music, or watching a movie. About two-thirds of people experience these frissions and furthermore those who do have structural differences in their brains where they have a higher amount of fibers connecting their auditory cortex with the areas associated with processing emotions. Essentially meaning that if you do experience these aesthetic chills then you are more in touch with your emotions than someone who does not feel them.

Researchers are hopeful that these discoveries could lead to treating depression with music as a way to really explore one's feelings.

