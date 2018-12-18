People Reportedly Waiting Hours For Shake Shack In Palo Alto

The Bay Area's first Shake Shack opened this past weekend to packed crowds and those crowds have remained past grand opening. Wait times have ranged anywhere from 30 minutes to 3 hours over the past few days.

2.5 hr shake shack wait Palo Alto -- lemme just go to NY right quick -- — valeríe (@_valerieanne) December 17, 2018

Those lines today at the opening of the bay area's 1st Shake Shack in Palo Alto though.....UP TO THREE HOURS!!!! Sorry...NO BURGER is worth standing in line 3 hrs for!! I guess my time is too precious. — Kevin (@yoda24man) December 16, 2018

The Palo Alto location is serving up Bay Area-friendly sweets made with Dandelion Chocolate products & Manresa Bread. They also have a Bay Area exclusive burger called the Golden State Double featuring two grassfed beed patties, a sweet potato bun (from Tartine Bakery), pickles, white cheddar & smoked garlic aioli.

This is the first of three announced Bay Area locations with a Larkspur store & a marina district SF store to follow in 2019.

The Bay Area got its first Shake Shack. And madness ensued as over 1,000 people lined up in Palo Alto for the infamous juicy burger, crispy crinkle-cut fries and milky, smooth shakes https://t.co/vR1ans9hHt — Sarah Ravani (@SarRavani) December 15, 2018

Shake Shack was also recently lauded for their 'A' grade in their safe antiobiotic beef practices.

Palo Alto's Shake Shack is open 11AM - 10PM on Sundays-Thursdays & 11 AM - 11 PM on Fridays & Saturdays.