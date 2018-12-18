People Reportedly Waiting Hours For Shake Shack In Palo Alto

December 18, 2018
Dallas
Dallas

© Nancy Vienneau / For The Tennessean

Categories: 
Food & Drink

The Bay Area's first Shake Shack opened this past weekend to packed crowds and those crowds have remained past grand opening. Wait times have ranged anywhere from 30 minutes to 3 hours over the past few days.

The Palo Alto location is serving up Bay Area-friendly sweets made with Dandelion Chocolate products & Manresa Bread. They also have a Bay Area exclusive burger called the Golden State Double featuring two grassfed beed patties, a sweet potato bun (from Tartine Bakery), pickles, white cheddar & smoked garlic aioli.

This is the first of three announced Bay Area locations with a Larkspur store & a marina district SF store to follow in 2019.

Shake Shack was also recently lauded for their 'A' grade in their safe antiobiotic beef practices.

welcome 2 da bay #shakeshack! -- waited two hours in line to get that free tote --

A post shared by тrisнα rαqueℓℓe✨ (@trisharaquelle) on

Palo Alto's Shake Shack is open 11AM - 10PM on Sundays-Thursdays & 11 AM - 11 PM on Fridays & Saturdays.

 

Tags: 
Shake Shack
Palo Alto