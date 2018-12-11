People Have Been Throwing E-Scooters Into Oakland's Lake Merritt

The scooter craze has been real across the Bay Area in 2018 and while many love scooting around, there's a large portion of people who can't stand those Lime, Bird & Spin scooters. Some hate them so much that they've been tossing them into the ocean and into Oakland's Lake Merritt.

Over 60 scooters were fished from Lake Merritt in Oakland in Oct alone. Others are left dead on the ocean floor and riverbeds across the country. When not sunk, they break and are replaced often. Are scooters really better for the environment? My latest https://t.co/aZ0EcKHvPS — april glaser (@aprilaser) December 10, 2018

In October 60 scooters were pulled from the lake, but they've continued to be thrown in & employees from Lime have been sent to remove them. Lime is also instituting no parking zones near the lake in hopes of leading to less scooters getting tossed in.

Executive Director of Lake Merritt Institute, James Robinson, has expressed frustration with the scooters showing up in the lake because they become an environmental hazard & take a good deal of time to recover.

Just spotted John fishing scooters out of Lake Merritt with a grappling hook. He got 12 today; Bird pays a small fee for each. pic.twitter.com/ew1W5MInZz — Jack Nicas (@jacknicas) December 10, 2018

People can report improperly dumped scooters by calling Oakland's non-emergency 311 number.