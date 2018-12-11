People Have Been Throwing E-Scooters Into Oakland's Lake Merritt

December 11, 2018
Bay Area News

The scooter craze has been real across the Bay Area in 2018 and while many love scooting around, there's a large portion of people who can't stand those Lime, Bird & Spin scooters. Some hate them so much that they've been tossing them into the ocean and into Oakland's Lake Merritt.

In October 60 scooters were pulled from the lake, but they've continued to be thrown in & employees from Lime have been sent to remove them. Lime is also instituting no parking zones near the lake in hopes of leading to less scooters getting tossed in.

Executive Director of Lake Merritt Institute, James Robinson, has expressed frustration with the scooters showing up in the lake because they become an environmental hazard & take a good deal of time to recover.

People can report improperly dumped scooters by calling Oakland's non-emergency 311 number. 

 

