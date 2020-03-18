People Are Putting Christmas Lights Up To Spread Cheer

(Via K-FROG)

Merry Christmas in March!

It's time to put your Christmas lights back up or for some people turn on the ones you never took down. One Twitter user came up with a great way to spread cheer despite the anxiety and worries of the world from the coronavirus.

What if we all put our Christmas lights back up? Then we could get in the car and drive around and look at them. That seems like a fair social distancing activity. — Lane Grindle (@lanegrindle) March 15, 2020

I know Christmas lights always bring a smile to my face, so I'm all for this. It's a win-win all around, because you'll be social distancing from people, but still able to get out of the house and drive around to see the lights.

In 'dark times,' some are turning Christmas lights on to spread cheerhttps://t.co/ZmcRAIqkPc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) March 18, 2020

The only thing that would make this better is if the Hallmark Channel would start playing Christmas movies around the clock.

My youngest son was bored today and said, "can we put Christmas lights on our tree outside to cheer us up?" Great idea buddy. Lights are on tonight as a sign of hope and the sweet mind of my 10 year old. #Rhodeisland #hope #lovemysons #Christmas #Cumberland pic.twitter.com/qhVjeuLc02 — Mike Griffin (@rhodyknowsbest) March 16, 2020