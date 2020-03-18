People Are Putting Christmas Lights Up To Spread Cheer

Merry Christmas in March! 

It's time to put your Christmas lights back up or for some people turn on the ones you never took down. One Twitter user came up with a great way to spread cheer despite the anxiety and worries of the world from the coronavirus. 

I know Christmas lights always bring a smile to my face, so I'm all for this. It's a win-win all around, because you'll be social distancing from people, but still able to get out of the house and drive around to see the lights. 

The only thing that would make this better is if the Hallmark Channel would start playing Christmas movies around the clock. 

