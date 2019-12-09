Pee-Wee's Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour Coming To San Francisco In February

December 9, 2019
Dallas
Dallas
Pee-Wee Herman

Toby Canham / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment

On Friday night February 28, 2020 you can celebrate 35 years of 'Pee-Wee's Big Adventure' with a screening of the film at the Masonic in San Francisco followed by stories behind how it was made with Paul Reubens himself.

The 1985 film marked Tim Burton's directorial debut and was the first major film for composer Danny Elfman.

Tickets go on sale Friday December 13th at 10AM PST. More info can be found here.

Tags: 
Pee-Wees Big Adventure
San Francisco