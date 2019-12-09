Pee-Wee's Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour Coming To San Francisco In February

On Friday night February 28, 2020 you can celebrate 35 years of 'Pee-Wee's Big Adventure' with a screening of the film at the Masonic in San Francisco followed by stories behind how it was made with Paul Reubens himself.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @peeweeherman's Big Adventure 35th Anniversary Tour is coming to The Masonic on February 28th! Presales start 12/11 at 10am.

— The Masonic (@sfmasonic) December 9, 2019

The 1985 film marked Tim Burton's directorial debut and was the first major film for composer Danny Elfman.

Tickets go on sale Friday December 13th at 10AM PST. More info can be found here.