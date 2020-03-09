Pearl Jam Postpone Tour Including Oakland Dates Due To Public Health Concerns

Pearl Jam have postponed the first leg of their upcoming 'Gigaton' Tour due to public health concerns relating to the Coronavirus. The postponed dates include the ones previously scheduled to take place at Oakland Arena on April 18th & 19th.

The band says the risk to audiences is currently too high for their comfort level. Here's the list of postponed dates:

03-18 Toronto, Ontario - Scotiabank Arena

03-20 Ottawa, Ontario - Canadian Tire Centre

03-22 Quebec City, Quebec - Videotron Centre

03-24 Hamilton, Ontario - FirstOntario Centre

03-28 Baltimore, MD - Royal Farms Arena

03-30 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

04-02 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

04-04 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

04-06 Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

04-09 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

04-11 Phoenix, AZ - Gila River Arena

04-13 San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

04-15 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

04-16 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

04-18 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

04-19 Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena

Rescheduled dates should be announced shortly.

Pearl Jam's new album 'Gigaton' will be out March 27th.