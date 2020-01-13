Pearl Jam Announce New Album And Two Oakland Shows This April

January 13, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Mike McCready and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam

© imageSPACE

Categories: 
Music

Pearl Jam are set to return with 'Gigaton' on March 27th, which will mark their first studio album since 2013's 'Lightning Bolt'. The band is also set to hit the Oakland Arena on the weekend of April 18th & 19th, which will mark their first shows in the Bay Area since 2014.

The band had been cryptically teasing an announcement and the album name over the past few days.

Tickets for both shows are on sale Friday, January 24th at 10am at Livenation.com

Tags: 
Pearl Jam
Oakland Arena
Gigaton