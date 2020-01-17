Months After Filing For Bankruptcy Payless Plans To Reopen Stores

Payless Shoesource has emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy with a new management team that plans to reopen many of the retailer's shuttered locations.

Payless ShoeSource emerges from Chapter 11 bankruptcy https://t.co/pBy9Aztwn3 pic.twitter.com/9KSl3lswwP — KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) January 16, 2020

The shoe store filed for bankruptcy first in 2017 and then again in 2019 and had previously announced plans to close all 2,100 of its stores. The company's president is excited to revamp the brand with a clean financial outlook.

It's unclear as to which stores will reopen, but we had plenty here in the Bay Area so we should see at least a few re-emerge shortly.