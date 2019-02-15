Payless Expected To Close All Of Its Remaining Stores

Per a report from Reuters, Payless ShoeSource is expected to shutter all of its remaining stores by the end of February.

The company has 2,300 remaining U.S. stores after filing for bankruptcy back in 2017.

Going out of business sales are expected to begin in the next week.

Payless first opened back in 1956 & as of 2011 was bringing in $3.4 billion worth of revenue, but the rise in online shopping has hurt them the same way its hurt other brick-and-mortar stores.