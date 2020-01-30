Paul Reubens Pitching A Dark 'Pee-Wee Herman' Movie

January 30, 2020
Dallas
Dallas
Pee-Wee Herman

Toby Canham / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment

As Paul Reubens embarks on a 35th anniversary tour for 'Pee-Wee Herman's Big Adventure' he's pitching an idea of another, much darker, Pee-Wee film according to a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

Dubbed 'The Pee-Wee Herman Story' it would follow Pee-Wee getting out of jail, becoming a big yodeling & movie star, then descending into drugs & alcohol, losing all of his friends, and receiving electroshock therapy in a mental institution.

He wrote the first draft of the story in the 90s and says several people are interested and that he'd use face de-aging technology because a 67-year old Pee-Wee Herman would be "creepy".

Reubens will come to San Francisco for a 35th anniversary screening of 'Pee-Wee's Big Adventure' on Friday night Feb. 28th at the Masonic.

For more head to Consequence of Sound.

Tags: 
Pee-Wee Herman Story
Paul Reubens