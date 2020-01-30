Paul Reubens Pitching A Dark 'Pee-Wee Herman' Movie

As Paul Reubens embarks on a 35th anniversary tour for 'Pee-Wee Herman's Big Adventure' he's pitching an idea of another, much darker, Pee-Wee film according to a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter.

The Safdie brothers are reportedly interested in directing 'The Pee-wee Herman Story,' a dark take on the character where Pee-wee gets sent to a mental hospital for shock treatment for his alcoholism



(via @THR | https://t.co/5RLH93oN6d) pic.twitter.com/lj7kYevgDC — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 30, 2020

Dubbed 'The Pee-Wee Herman Story' it would follow Pee-Wee getting out of jail, becoming a big yodeling & movie star, then descending into drugs & alcohol, losing all of his friends, and receiving electroshock therapy in a mental institution.

He wrote the first draft of the story in the 90s and says several people are interested and that he'd use face de-aging technology because a 67-year old Pee-Wee Herman would be "creepy".

Reubens will come to San Francisco for a 35th anniversary screening of 'Pee-Wee's Big Adventure' on Friday night Feb. 28th at the Masonic.

