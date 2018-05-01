Paul McCartney, Metallica, Arctic Monkeys To Headline Austin City Limits 2018

Austin City Limits has announced their massive 2018 lineup, which will take place over two weekends from Oct. 5-7 & Oct. 12-14, 2018.

We're bringing a once-in-a-lifetime concert to Zilker Park, two weekends in a row! Grab your Tickets to see Paul McCartney, Metallica, Childish Gambino, Arctic Monkeys, Travis Scott, ODESZA + more at #ACLFest! https://t.co/PCgPvyiRfr pic.twitter.com/uH8SsQO5hA — ACL Festival (@aclfestival) May 1, 2018

Headliners include: Paul McCartney, Metallica, Arctic Monkeys, Childish Gambino, & The National.

It's worth noting that some acts only play a single weekend of the festival, which is unique to ACL. 3-day passes are $255 and on sale now. To get those head here.