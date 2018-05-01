Arctic Monkeys

Paul McCartney, Metallica, Arctic Monkeys To Headline Austin City Limits 2018

May 1, 2018
Music

Austin City Limits has announced their massive 2018 lineup, which will take place over two weekends from Oct. 5-7 & Oct. 12-14, 2018.

Headliners include: Paul McCartney, Metallica, Arctic Monkeys, Childish Gambino, & The National. 

It's worth noting that some acts only play a single weekend of the festival, which is unique to ACL. 3-day passes are $255 and on sale now. To get those head here.

