Paul Dano To Play The Riddler In Upcoming 'Batman' Film

For the first time since Jim Carrey's portrayal of the character in 1995's 'Batman Forever' The Riddler will appear on the big screen as an adversary to Batman in 'The Batman'. Paul Dano ('There Will Be Blood,' '12 Years A Slave') will play the villain opposite Robert Pattinson's Batman. Jonah Hill had previously been in talks for the role of either The Riddler, or Penguin, but it no longer appears that he'll be part of the film.

BREAKING: Paul Dano in talks to play The Riddler in new 'Batman' https://t.co/5U07GLRDzA — Variety (@Variety) October 17, 2019

Zoe Kravitz will appear in the film as Catwoman & Jeffrey Wright will portray commissioner Gordon.

Matt Reeves' reboot of the franchise will feature more to be announced villains & 'The Batman' is expected to be the first film in a new trilogy. It hits theaters on June 25, 2021.