Passion Pit Announce Manners Ten-Year Anniversary Show In San Francisco
February 5, 2019
Passion Pit will celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their debut album 'Manners' with a tour this spring that comes to the Masonic in San Francisco on Sunday May 5th.
.@passionpit comes to The Masonic to celebrate the 10 year anniversary of their debut album MANNERS on May 5th!— The Masonic (@sfmasonic) February 4, 2019
Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10AM at https://t.co/U8x4xFrVCf. pic.twitter.com/WiBfjvn6lJ
You might remember 'Manners' for indie rock staples like "Sleepyhead," "The Reeling," "Little Secrets," & more. The album will be played in full on that night in San Francisco.
Tickets go on sale Friday February 8th at 10 AM. For more info head here.