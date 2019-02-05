Passion Pit Announce Manners Ten-Year Anniversary Show In San Francisco

Passion Pit will celebrate the ten-year anniversary of their debut album 'Manners' with a tour this spring that comes to the Masonic in San Francisco on Sunday May 5th. 

You might remember 'Manners' for indie rock staples like "Sleepyhead," "The Reeling," "Little Secrets," & more. The album will be played in full on that night in San Francisco.

Tickets go on sale Friday February 8th at 10 AM. For more info head here.

