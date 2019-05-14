Pasadena Daydream Festival Announced feat. The Cure, Pixies, Deftones + More

Goldenvoice and our southern California friends KROQ Present: Pasadena Daydream Festival with The Cure, The Pixies, Deftones, Mogwai, Throwing Muses, The Joy Formidable, Chelsea Wolfe, The Twilight Sad, Emma Ruth Rundle & Kaelan Mikla on Saturday, August 31st, Brookside at the Rose Bowl!

Tickets go on sale Friday at 12pm at PasadenaDaydream.com.

The Cure were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame earlier this year, which also happens to be the 30th anniversary of their album Disintegration. Robert Smith recently confirmed that the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s 4:13 Dream is finished, and teased a possible Halloween release date.