Parks And Recreation To Return For Coronavirus Relief Special

April 30th at 8:30PM

April 23, 2020
After five years away a surprise & very relevant episode of 'Parks And Recreation' is coming to NBC for a half-hour special Thursday night April 30th at 8:30PM.

The entire cast including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir will return for the special to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The scripted episode will find Leslie Knope trying to stay connected with her castmates in this unusual time. For more head to Deadline.

