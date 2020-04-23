Parks And Recreation To Return For Coronavirus Relief Special

After five years away a surprise & very relevant episode of 'Parks And Recreation' is coming to NBC for a half-hour special Thursday night April 30th at 8:30PM.

New Parks episode in one week! Can’t wait for everyone to see it... https://t.co/4yK66hZVzr — Adam Scott (@mradamscott) April 23, 2020

The entire cast including Amy Poehler, Rashida Jones, Aziz Ansari, Nick Offerman, Aubrey Plaza, Chris Pratt, Adam Scott, Rob Lowe, Jim O’Heir will return for the special to benefit Feeding America’s COVID-19 Response Fund.

The scripted episode will find Leslie Knope trying to stay connected with her castmates in this unusual time. For more head to Deadline.