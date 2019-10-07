Parents Sue Fortnite For Being As "Addictive As Cocaine"

A lawsuit has been filed by parents of two children in Canada against Epic Games claiming their game, Fortnite, is as addictive as tobacco & cocaine and is ruining children's lives.

#Fortnite is "as addictive as cocaine" and ruins children's lives, parents say in lawsuit https://t.co/RoY2xU9oGc — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) October 7, 2019

The lawsuit, filed on behalf of Calex Légal, states that the game does not come with approrpriate warnings of the addictive risks that are associated with it. It draws similarities to a previous lawsuit against tobacco companies, which claimed that those companies did not provide adequate warnings of the risks associated with smoking.

The parents are also citing a World Health Organization study that stated obsessive video game playing is a mental health disorder.

Epic Games is yet to respond to the lawsuit.