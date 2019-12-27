Paramore's Hayley Williams Announces Solo Music Coming In 2020

As Paramore takes time away, frontwoman Hayley Williams announced that she's got some solo music in the works and the first taste of it is coming in early 2020.

After an Instagram post from Paramore earlier in December had fans worried about a breakup, Williams assured fans that it was not a breakup announcement.

Williams has only unveiled that the new solo project will involve some close friends and that it's something she can call her own. We look forward to hearing it.