Paramore's Breakout Album 'RIOT!' Turns 12

June 12, 2019
Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images

Paramore brokeout in the summer of 2007 with the single "Misery Business" and their sophomore album it was featured on, 'RIOT!' turns 12 years old today (June 12).

Not only did 'RIOT!' feature "Misery Business," but the hits "Crushcrushcrush" & "That's What You Get," as well.

More recently Paramore's Hayley Williams confirmed that she is very alive after an internet rumor of her passing & also let us know that the band isn't working on new music right now.

