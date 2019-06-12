Paramore's Breakout Album 'RIOT!' Turns 12

Paramore brokeout in the summer of 2007 with the single "Misery Business" and their sophomore album it was featured on, 'RIOT!' turns 12 years old today (June 12).

RIOT! the second studio album from Franklin, Tennessee's Paramore came out on this day 12 years ago. pic.twitter.com/uRsDoDys2x — Jake Marquis (@jakesonaplane) June 12, 2019

Not only did 'RIOT!' feature "Misery Business," but the hits "Crushcrushcrush" & "That's What You Get," as well.

More recently Paramore's Hayley Williams confirmed that she is very alive after an internet rumor of her passing & also let us know that the band isn't working on new music right now.