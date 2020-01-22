Papyrus To Close All Of Its North American Stores Within The Next Few Weeks

January 22, 2020
Papyrus

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

News

Schurman Retail Group has announced that all Papyrus and American Greetings stores in North America will close in the next four-to-six weeks.

Signs are up at Bay Area Papyrus stores indicating major discounts as everything must go. Bay Area locations include:

  • Berkeley
  • Burlingame
  • Corte Madera
  • Danville
  • Napa
  • Palo Alto
  • Pleasanton
  • Walnut Creek
  • San Francisco (9 locations)

254 stores will close nationwide and 1,400 employees will lose their jobs. Papyrus' parent company (Schurman Retail Group) will explore future e-commerce options for the greetinf card & stationary store.

Papyrus