Papyrus To Close All Of Its North American Stores Within The Next Few Weeks
January 22, 2020
Schurman Retail Group has announced that all Papyrus and American Greetings stores in North America will close in the next four-to-six weeks.
Signs are up at Bay Area Papyrus stores indicating major discounts as everything must go. Bay Area locations include:
- Berkeley
- Burlingame
- Corte Madera
- Danville
- Napa
- Palo Alto
- Pleasanton
- Walnut Creek
- San Francisco (9 locations)
254 stores will close nationwide and 1,400 employees will lose their jobs. Papyrus' parent company (Schurman Retail Group) will explore future e-commerce options for the greetinf card & stationary store.