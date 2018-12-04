Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie Planning Metal Project

December 4, 2018
Panic! At The Disco

Ron ElkmanUSA TODAY NETWORK

Panic! At The Disco frontman Brendon Urie has divulged a bit about the future of Panic! At The Disco's music and his interest in creating something heavier. Urie told Rock Sound that he's interested in doing a metal project & already has a 90-second metal version of the Panic! track "The Calendar" ready to go. There used to be a moment in every Panic! At The Disco show where things would get metal, as you can see from this 2013 clip:

