Panic! At The Disco Release Cover Of Outkast's 'Hey Ya'

Panic! At The Disco have released a pair of singles as Spotify exclusives. One is a cover of Outkast's 'Hey Ya' & the other is an acoustic version of their hit 'High Hopes'. Listen below:

Cover songs are nothing new for Panic! as they're currently covering Queen, Cyndi Lauper, & Bonnie Raitt on a nightly basis and have been busting out covers during their shows for years. We'll see if they play 'Hey Ya' when they return to the Bay Area February 19, 2019 for a show at Oracle Arena.