Panic! At The Disco Have Spent An Entire Year At #1 On The Hot Rock Songs Chart

October 29, 2019
Dallas
Dallas
Panic! At The Disco performs on stage on day 3 of Leeds Festival on 26 August, 2018

© Press Association

Categories: 
Music

In October of 2018 Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes" took the top spot on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart. It spent a record 34 weeks atop the chart before being unseated by...another Panic! song - "Hey Look Ma, I Made It". Between the two Panic! At The Disco has now spent a full year on top of the chart that measures sales, streams, and radio airplay.

Overall, "High Hopes" has spent 75 weeks on the chart, with 41 of those at #1. It's a crazy impressive run.

Tags: 
Panic! at the Disco
High Hopes
Billboard Hot Rock Songs