Panic! At The Disco Have Spent An Entire Year At #1 On The Hot Rock Songs Chart

In October of 2018 Panic! At The Disco's "High Hopes" took the top spot on Billboard's Hot Rock Songs chart. It spent a record 34 weeks atop the chart before being unseated by...another Panic! song - "Hey Look Ma, I Made It". Between the two Panic! At The Disco has now spent a full year on top of the chart that measures sales, streams, and radio airplay.

.@PanicAtTheDisco has now spent 1 consecutive year at #1 on the Hot Rock Songs chart.



"High Hopes" and "Hey Look Ma, I Made It" are the only songs to top the chart in the past 12 months. — chart data (@chartdata) October 29, 2019

Overall, "High Hopes" has spent 75 weeks on the chart, with 41 of those at #1. It's a crazy impressive run.