Panic! At The Disco Fan Skips Prom to Attend Concert, Brendon Urie Becomes Her 'Date'

Panic! At The Disco took the stage for an incredible set at Firefly Music Festival in Dover, DE. In between a career-spanning set that highlighted just how many hits the alt/pop giants have had, a super sweet fan moment stole the spotlight.

Seventeen-year-old fan Ariella Mendes skipped her senior prom in favor of seeing Panic! At The Disco headline the festival. Not only did she skip her prom, but she managed to get frontman Brendon Urie himself to be her "date."

“A few months ago I was on Twitch and Brendon was streaming and I said ‘If I wear a prom dress to Firefly, will you be my prom date? And he was like yeah!’” Ariella tells RADIO.COM of the incredible moment. Both of them pulled through with their end of the bargain, and Ariella showed up glammed up in a beautiful prom dress.

She brought a poster to remind Brendon of the promise, and he dedicated smash hit “High Hopes” to her in front of tens of thousands of fans.

“I went back to my campsite and I was like, ‘did that actually happen?’” she recalls of her reaction to the surreal moment. “I’ve looked up to him so much just because he talked about how he struggled with depression and anxiety as a kid and how he kept going… He really changed something in me when I decided I don’t want to be this anxious depressed kid anymore. I found a way to love myself through their music.”

If you or anyone you know is struggling with depression and thinking of suicide, know that someone is always there. Additionally, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at 1-800-273-8255.