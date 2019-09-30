Panic! At The Disco And Weezer To Be Featured On The 'Frozen 2' Soundtrack

This fall we'll get the long-awaited sequel to 'Frozen' and not only will the soundtrack feature tracks from the actors behind Anna, Elsa, & Olaf, but also from Panic! At The Disco and Weezer.

Channeling Elsa for “Into the Unknown,” out on the @DisneyFrozen soundtrack on 11/15! ❄️✨ Make sure y'all listen for it when the end credits start when #Frozen2 is out on 11/22 -- pic.twitter.com/5in5JNr6ID — Panic! At The Disco (@PanicAtTheDisco) September 30, 2019

Bringing the magic to the @DisneyFrozen soundtrack with “Lost in the Woods,” out on November 15th! Hear it during the end credits when #Frozen2 is in theaters starting November 22nd. pic.twitter.com/UUBPAu4UbX — weezer (@Weezer) September 30, 2019

Panic!'s "Into The Unknown," Weezer's "Lost In The Woods" & Kacey Musgraves' "All Is Found" will all be heard in the end credits of the film hitting theaters November 22. They'll all be different versions of songs heard in the film itself.

The soundtrack will be available one week before the film's release, so you'll be able to hear all of these songs on November 15.

1. “All Is Found,” performed by Evan Rachel Wood

2. “Some Things Never Change,” performed by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff

3. “Into the Unknown,” performed by Idina Menzel (feat. AURORA)

4. “When I Am Older,” performed by Josh Gad

5. “Reindeer(s) Are Better Than People (Cont.),” performed by Jonathan Groff

6. “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Jonathan Groff

7. “Show Yourself,” performed by Idina Menzel and Evan Rachel Wood

8. “The Next Right Thing,” performed by Kristen Bell

9. “Into the Unknown,” performed by Panic! At the Disco (end credits)

10. “All Is Found,” performed by Kacey Musgraves (end credits)

11. “Lost in the Woods,” performed by Weezer (end credits)