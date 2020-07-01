Californians Can Now Get 8 Weeks Of Paid Family Leave

Starting today (July 1, 2020) Californians are eligible to receive eight weeks of paid family leave, as opposed to the previous six weeks. This time can be used to take care of a new child, or an ill family member.

Parents in California will have more time to spend with newborn babies thanks to a law taking effect today that expands paid family leave. https://t.co/VO9Kl59BHn — KTVU (@KTVU) July 1, 2020

This is thanks to SB 83, which will provide forn wage benefit replacement for up to 8 weeks.