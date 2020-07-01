Californians Can Now Get 8 Weeks Of Paid Family Leave

Expanding from 6 to 8 weeks

July 1, 2020
Starting today (July 1, 2020) Californians are eligible to receive eight weeks of paid family leave, as opposed to the previous six weeks. This time can be used to take care of a new child, or an ill family member.

This is thanks to SB 83, which will provide forn wage benefit replacement for up to 8 weeks. 

