Pacifica's Beachfront Taco Bell Re-Opens As Taco Bell Cantina

After being closed for a little over a month the "world's most beautiful Taco Bell" has re-opened in Pacifica as a Taco Bell Cantina location. While the grand opening isn't until July 13th customers were able to visit the location once again starting this past weekend.

Posts about the new location show that they're serving beers like Lagunitas, Bud Light, Dos Equis & more on tap as well as frozen margaritas, sangria & other twisted freezes (per customer reports alcohol is not served after 10:30PM each night). A fire pit has also been added as seen above. The inside has been remodeled to look like other Taco Bell Cantina locations similar to what exists at the current Bay Area locations on Third St. in San Francisco & Durant Ave. in Berkeley.

The outside looks much like it used to with a new sign that says "Taco Bell Cantina". A ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for this Friday with the grand re-opening slated for Saturday July 13th.

There are also new vegetarian & vegan menu options available at the location. For more head to the Facebook page for the grand re-opening.