Pacifica's Beachfront Taco Bell To Get Alcohol And A Remodel In 2019

Hailed as the most beautiful Taco Bell in the world, the location at Pacifica's Linda Mar Beach is a Bay Area landmark that's been around for decades & per the SF Chronicle it's about to see some improvements.

Famously beautiful Pacifica Taco Bell is getting booze and a makeover https://t.co/F7m4Wd4MK4 pic.twitter.com/ozvs8LP1Na — Eater SF (@eatersf) November 16, 2018

This Taco Bell has already been the source of many viral posts & Facebook videos & now it's set to become even more of a tourist destination with a fresh interior, new menu items, as well as beer and "Twisted Freezes".

The Bay Area has two locations already that serve alcohol: one near AT&T Park in San Francisco and another on Durant Ave. in Berkeley. The remodel is expected to take place in early 2019.