Pacifica, Half Moon Bay, And Monterey Beaches To Close For 4th Of July Weekend

All beaches in the cities of Pacifica and Half Moon Bay will be closed as of sunrise Friday morning (July 3rd) until Monday. In Monterey beaches are also closing for the Fourth of July weekend on both Saturday & Sunday.

This represents a full and complete closure of all beaches and beach access, for both residents and visitors, along Half Moon Bay's coast for the holiday weekend. Read the full Special eNews at https://t.co/Z0j6L66gJ0 — City of HMB (@CityofHMB) July 2, 2020

This comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a closure of parking lots at state beaches in the Bay Area and southern California for the weekend to help prevent crowds as a surge of Coronavirus cases has once again hit the state.

The Governor has ordered state beach parking lots to close this holiday weekend. Cities like Pacifica and Half Moon Bay are taking it a step further by closing city beaches and beach parking lots. #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/TdLiqfrjBm — Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) July 2, 2020

Pacifica Mayor Deirdre Martin emphasized that there will be “No fireworks, no parking, no beach-going,” in the city this weekend.

Monterey beaches such as Del Monte, San Carlos and McAbee will be closed and you can now be fined $100 in the city for not wearing a face covering.