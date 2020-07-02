Pacifica, Half Moon Bay, And Monterey Beaches To Close For 4th Of July Weekend
To keep crowds from coming to their cities
All beaches in the cities of Pacifica and Half Moon Bay will be closed as of sunrise Friday morning (July 3rd) until Monday. In Monterey beaches are also closing for the Fourth of July weekend on both Saturday & Sunday.
This represents a full and complete closure of all beaches and beach access, for both residents and visitors, along Half Moon Bay's coast for the holiday weekend. Read the full Special eNews at https://t.co/Z0j6L66gJ0— City of HMB (@CityofHMB) July 2, 2020
This comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a closure of parking lots at state beaches in the Bay Area and southern California for the weekend to help prevent crowds as a surge of Coronavirus cases has once again hit the state.
The Governor has ordered state beach parking lots to close this holiday weekend. Cities like Pacifica and Half Moon Bay are taking it a step further by closing city beaches and beach parking lots. #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/TdLiqfrjBm— Sara Stinson (@SaraStinsonNews) July 2, 2020
Pacifica Mayor Deirdre Martin emphasized that there will be “No fireworks, no parking, no beach-going,” in the city this weekend.
Monterey beaches such as Del Monte, San Carlos and McAbee will be closed and you can now be fined $100 in the city for not wearing a face covering.
You can now be fined $100 for not covering your face in Monterey.— Caitlin Conrad (@CaitlinKSBW) July 1, 2020
As of today the @CityofMonterey will enforce the mandatory wearing of face coverings in business districts both inside and outside, with a fine of $100 for the first violation.