Netflix's 'Ozark' To End With 14-Episode Fourth Season

Netflix announced on Tuesday that 'Ozark' will be ending with an expanded fourth & final season featuring 14 episodes.

They're going to go out with a bang.



Ozark will be back with an expanded 14-episode final season. pic.twitter.com/otIoUeTXyH — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2020

The season will be split into two equal parts and star Jason Bateman promises a "super-sized season" with "super-sized problems" for the Byrds.

The show's third season premiered in March 2020 and averaged 8.7 million viewers in its first 10 days on the streaming service.

Dates for the season are yet to be set as production remains in limbo due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.