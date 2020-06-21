Outside Lands To Provide 2020 Festival Update This Week

After last providing an update back on April 2nd saying that they were working closely with local health officials on this summer's festival, Outside Lands has not provided an update on their plans for the August 7 - 9, 2020 dates in Golden Gate Park. In late April Gregg Perloff mentioned that the festival was exploring a move to fall 2020, or postponement to next year. What exactly will the annual music & artts festival do? According to their Instagram comments they'll provide an update early this week.

Outside Lands put their Eager Beaver tickets on sale (& sold out of them) in March prior to the shelter in place order & they never formally announced a lineup for this year. Lollapalooza, which is held the weekend before in Chicago, has called off their 2020 festival & Coachella, which had been postponed to October, called theirs off as well. Few festivals remain that are trying to make dates in 2020 happen.

We'll let you know what's going on with OSL once they let us know.