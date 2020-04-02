Outside Lands Provides Update On 2020 Festival

On March 12th Outside Lands put eager beaven tickets on sale (& sold out of them) for the 2020 edition of the festival. In the next few days events all around the Bay Area were canceled and a shelter-in-place order was made. The festival has been quiet since then, but provided an update on Thursday.

They've stated that if the festival happens, which is currently scheduled for August 7 - 9 in Golden Gate Park, it will happen in the safest environment possible. They are working closely with officials to monitor how the Coronavirus situation develops.

Festivals scheduled in April, May & June have been postponed, or canceled leaving September & October packed with events. We'll keep you updated on the latest with Outside Lands and you can catch up on their lineup clues here.