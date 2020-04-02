Outside Lands Provides Update On 2020 Festival
They're monitoring the situation.
On March 12th Outside Lands put eager beaven tickets on sale (& sold out of them) for the 2020 edition of the festival. In the next few days events all around the Bay Area were canceled and a shelter-in-place order was made. The festival has been quiet since then, but provided an update on Thursday.
With everything happening around the world, we’re reminded of our connection to one another and hope that you, our fans, are healthy and safe. As always, we are working closely with local officials to ensure that if Outside Lands happens, it will happen in the safest environment possible. We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops. Outside Lands is proud of the strength our Bay Area community has shown to support each other in these difficult times. We encourage you to stay safe and continue to follow local and CDC guidelines. In the meantime, please be kind and listen to some music to brighten your days until we see you back in Golden Gate Park! (--: @betsnewman)
They've stated that if the festival happens, which is currently scheduled for August 7 - 9 in Golden Gate Park, it will happen in the safest environment possible. They are working closely with officials to monitor how the Coronavirus situation develops.
Festivals scheduled in April, May & June have been postponed, or canceled leaving September & October packed with events. We'll keep you updated on the latest with Outside Lands and you can catch up on their lineup clues here.