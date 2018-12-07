Outside Lands Likely To Receive 10-Year Extension At Golden Gate Park

While residents near Golden Gate Park made noise complaints & spoke out against the inconveniences the festival causes for them, SF park officials unanimously approved a 10-year extension for Outside Lands to remain in Golden Gate Park through 2031. It's the first step in approval before Recreation and Park Commission vote on it, followed by the Board of Supervisors for final say.

San Francisco park officials unanimously approved a 10-year permit extension for the annual @sfoutsidelands festival on Thursday, despite complaints about excess noise from city residents. https://t.co/Wvpq8RNMHy — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) December 7, 2018

Another Planet will pay a $2.5 million permit fee in 2019 & that price of that fee will rise by $75,000 each year. Outside Lands reportedly added $66.8 in revenue to the local economy in 2018 & 11% of gross ticket sales goes to the city of San Francisco. That has helped the festival gain the support and approval from city officials.

A new agreement hopes to ease nearby resident complaints by sending out three sound monitors to responsd to complaints & take measurements.

Expect Outside Lands to remain in Golden Gate Park every August for years to come.