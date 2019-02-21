Before Outside Lands Is Granted An Extension At Golden Gate Park SF Residents Ask For Tighter Noise Restrictions

Outside Lands has already surpassed several necessary steps in hopes of being granted a ten-year extension in Golden Gate Park that would keep the festival there through 2031 (their current contract is up in 2021). Things look promising, but several San Francisco residents want noise restrictions to be examined & implemented prior to the extension being granted.

Richmond, Mt. Davidson residents appeal Outside Lands permits citing noise complaints. https://t.co/FQTxiWZTmf pic.twitter.com/rBEbkubG3w — Curbed SF (@CurbedSF) February 18, 2019

After a record 212 noise complaints from residents in 2018 the two individuals issuing an appeal to the extension are seeking noise controls that would make festival organizers Another Planet turn down the volume once it exceeds a certain level.

These residents are not trying to stop the festival, they're hoping to simply establish noise restrictions says their attorney, Richard Drury.

As things stand now Another Planet will pay a $2.5 million permit fee in 2019 & that fee will rise by $75,000 each year. Outside Lands reportedly added $66.8 in revenue to the local economy in 2018 & 11% of gross ticket sales goes to the city of San Francisco. That has helped the festival gain the support and approval from city officials.

Details on Eager Beaver ticket sales & the 2019 lineup are coming this spring.