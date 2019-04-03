Outside Lands Gets Extension To Stay In Golden Gate Park Through 2031 With No New Noise Restrictions

One week after the lineup for the 2019 festival was announced the San Francisco Board of Supervisors approved a ten-year extension for Outside Lands to remain in Golden Gate Park - and no new noise restrictions will be added despite a record number of noise complaints in 2018.

The show will go on: SF supervisors approve Outside Lands permit extension https://t.co/vsbqb7TR4m — Alan Nishihara (@Alan_Nishihara) April 3, 2019

Angry neighbors & festival supporters were present at the hearing on Tuesday to voice their opinions on what should be done. Frustrated residents asked for a decibel limit to be made for the area where Outside Lands is held in the same way there's a limit at Sharon Meadows on the other side of the park.

One Richmond District resident went so far as to compare the festival to a home invasion from festival organizers Another Planet. In the end supervisors voted unanimously to approve the extension for the festival to stay in the park & cited that most residents adore the annual event.

As things stand now Another Planet will pay a $2.5 million permit fee in 2019 & that fee will rise by $75,000 each year. Outside Lands reportedly added $66.8 in revenue to the local economy in 2018 & 11% of gross ticket sales goes to the city of San Francisco. That has helped the festival gain the support and approval from city officials.

Tickets for the 2019 festival featuring twenty one pilots, Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, blink-182, The Lumineers & more are on sale now.