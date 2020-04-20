Outside Lands Reportedly Exploring Move To Fall Or Next Year, Says Organizer

Back on April 2nd, Outside Lands, which is set for August 7-9 in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park issued an update saying they were keeping in close contact with local officials "to ensure that if Outside Lands happens, it will happen in the safest environment possible." No formal update has been given since then, but one of the festival's organizers is suggesting what many have thought likely - a postponement.

Speaking with Bloomberg News, Another Planet CEO Gregg Perloff mentioned that Outside Lands is looking at a potential postponement to October, or to next year. The already postponed BottleRock Napa and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (also in Golden Gate Park) are among Bay Area festivals planned for the first weekend in October. Coachella has moved to the second & third weekends of October.

Alluding to the likelihood of it happening at its scheduled August time going down with each passing day Perloff said, “we have to have a situation where the public feels safe, we feel safe and the bands feel safe.”

No formal lineup announcement has been made & we'll let you know the status of the 2020 iteration of Outside Lands as news breaks. The festival currently has secured its spot in Golden Gate Park each summer through 2031.