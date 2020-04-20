Outside Lands Reportedly Exploring Move To Fall Or Next Year, Says Organizer
It could potentially move to October, or be postponed till next year.
Back on April 2nd, Outside Lands, which is set for August 7-9 in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park issued an update saying they were keeping in close contact with local officials "to ensure that if Outside Lands happens, it will happen in the safest environment possible." No formal update has been given since then, but one of the festival's organizers is suggesting what many have thought likely - a postponement.
With everything happening around the world, we’re reminded of our connection to one another and hope that you, our fans, are healthy and safe. As always, we are working closely with local officials to ensure that if Outside Lands happens, it will happen in the safest environment possible. We will continue to provide updates as the situation develops. Outside Lands is proud of the strength our Bay Area community has shown to support each other in these difficult times. We encourage you to stay safe and continue to follow local and CDC guidelines. In the meantime, please be kind and listen to some music to brighten your days until we see you back in Golden Gate Park! (--: @betsnewman)
Speaking with Bloomberg News, Another Planet CEO Gregg Perloff mentioned that Outside Lands is looking at a potential postponement to October, or to next year. The already postponed BottleRock Napa and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass (also in Golden Gate Park) are among Bay Area festivals planned for the first weekend in October. Coachella has moved to the second & third weekends of October.
Alluding to the likelihood of it happening at its scheduled August time going down with each passing day Perloff said, “we have to have a situation where the public feels safe, we feel safe and the bands feel safe.”
No formal lineup announcement has been made & we'll let you know the status of the 2020 iteration of Outside Lands as news breaks. The festival currently has secured its spot in Golden Gate Park each summer through 2031.