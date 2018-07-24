Outside Lands To Debut New Cannabis Experience For 2018

Ranger Dave keeps giving us new things for 2018's Outside Lands Music Festival. There's a glow-in-the-dark bubble tea party, The D.A.V.E. series in the Barbary Tent featuring Bill Nye, Gavin Newsom & more. Oh, and know there's Grass lands: A curated cannabis experience that will celebrate the legalization of recreational cannabis in California.

Grass Lands will be a 21+ town square located south of the Polo Field that focuses on the celebration, education, and integration of cannabis products into daily life. There will be places called The Confectionary, The Green house, The Smell Wall, Lemonade Stand & The Flower Shop.

Many local dispensaries will be involved, as well. For more visit sfoutsidelands.com.