Outside Lands Begins Dropping 2019 Lineup Clues
Before they unveil the full lineup on Tuesday March 26th, Outside Lands has started dropping hints as to who could be playing the festival in Golden Gate Park on the weekend of Aug. 9 - 11, 2019. Here's the first clue:
We've spotted some interesting creatures in Golden Gate Park. Think you can ID them? Follow along all weekend for lineup clues. #OutsideLands
Any guesses?
Follow along with their Twitter & Instagram the next few days for more clues.
They have already announced one of the headliners - Paul Simon will come out of retirement to play the festival & all the proceeds from his performance will go to good, local causes.
@paulsimonofficial will donate the proceeds from his Outside Lands performance to local environmental non-profits. Here’s how we’re doing our part. . . . #OutsideLands #Sustainability #California #SanFrancisco #Festival #Music