Outside Lands Begins Dropping 2019 Lineup Clues

Before they unveil the full lineup on Tuesday March 26th, Outside Lands has started dropping hints as to who could be playing the festival in Golden Gate Park on the weekend of Aug. 9 - 11, 2019. Here's the first clue:

Any guesses?

Follow along with their Twitter & Instagram the next few days for more clues.

They have already announced one of the headliners - Paul Simon will come out of retirement to play the festival & all the proceeds from his performance will go to good, local causes.