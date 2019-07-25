Outside Lands Applies For Permit To Allow Marijuana At This Year's Festival

Outside Lands introduced Grass Lands to the music & art festival last year, but notably you couldn't purchase, or consume any of the marijuana products in the area.

That might change for this year's event from August 9 - 11 as the festival's organizers have applied for a permit with California's cannabis office that would allow for the sale & consumption of marijuana on the festival grounds.

Outside Lands files for permit to allow marijuana use, sales https://t.co/Z5DjVieWtL pic.twitter.com/1Quniqq1fC — KTVU (@KTVU) July 25, 2019

If they get approval Outside Lands would become San Francisco's first festival to allow patrons to legally smoke at its event. In the spring an ordinance was passed that gives the city the ability to grant permission to events to allow cannabis use & sales where it otherwise would be illegal.

Approval, or denial of the permit might not be decided until the week of the festival so we'll keep you updated.

On the music front, Outside Lands has posted the set times for this year's festival so get to planning your weekend.