Outside Lands Announces Dates For 2020 Festival

August 12, 2019
Dallas
Dallas

Marc Fong

Categories: 
Music

On the day after another successful weekend of music in Golden Gate Park, Outside Lands has announced the dates for next year's festival. Friday August 7th - Sunday August 9th, 2019.

The festival had a permit to hold the festival in the park through 2021. In April that extension was extended for ten years through 2031.

We'll see you in Golden Gate Park on the second weekend of August for years to come.

Tags: 
Outside Lands
2020