Outside Lands Announces Dates For 2020 Festival

On the day after another successful weekend of music in Golden Gate Park, Outside Lands has announced the dates for next year's festival. Friday August 7th - Sunday August 9th, 2019.

ranger dave's gratitude goes out to the artists, chefs, staff, vendors, security & volunteers - and most of all to you, the fans who fill this park with joy for three days each august. #outsidelands couldn’t do this without you.



see you next year, august 7–9, 2020. pic.twitter.com/XIvd6p2r1M — Outside Lands (@sfoutsidelands) August 12, 2019

The festival had a permit to hold the festival in the park through 2021. In April that extension was extended for ten years through 2031.

We'll see you in Golden Gate Park on the second weekend of August for years to come.