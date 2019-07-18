Outside Lands Announces Comedy Lineup For 2019 Festival
July 18, 2019
Outside Lands has announced the lineup for the Barbary - a tent where you can watch comedy, improv, podcasts and more. You'll have to wait until the set times come out to see which acts will be playing each day.
You bring the laughter. We'll provide the comedy, podcasts, and more. See this year's lineup featuring @tonydanza, @dulcesloan, @ramy, and more at #TheBarbary! . . #OutsideLands #Comedy #MusicFestival #Fest #SanFrancisco
Here's the full lineup for the Barbary:
- Mike Birbiglia
- Tony Danza: Standards & Stories
- Jimmy O. Yang
- Dulce Sloan
- Ramy Youssef
- Rhea Butcher
- Alyssa Edwards
- Puddles Pity Party
- Nore Davis
- Nori Reed
- Voyage To The Stars Live! with Colton Dunn, Felicia Day, Janet Varney and Steve Berg
- Tiny Meat Gang Live with Cody Ko & Noel Miller
- Off Book: The Improvised Musical with Jessica Mckenna And Zach Reino
- Red Room Orchestra Play The Music Of “The Big Lebowski”
