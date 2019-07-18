Outside Lands Announces Comedy Lineup For 2019 Festival

Outside Lands has announced the lineup for the Barbary - a tent where you can watch comedy, improv, podcasts and more. You'll have to wait until the set times come out to see which acts will be playing each day.

Here's the full lineup for the Barbary:

Mike Birbiglia

Tony Danza: Standards & Stories

Jimmy O. Yang

Dulce Sloan

Ramy Youssef

Rhea Butcher

Alyssa Edwards

Puddles Pity Party

Nore Davis

Nori Reed

Voyage To The Stars Live! with Colton Dunn, Felicia Day, Janet Varney and Steve Berg

Tiny Meat Gang Live with Cody Ko & Noel Miller

Off Book: The Improvised Musical with Jessica Mckenna And Zach Reino

Red Room Orchestra Play The Music Of “The Big Lebowski”

Keep listening to ALT 105.3 to win passes for the festival & you can buy passes here.